Kentucky Book Festival Online: Silas House & Friends

The final Kentucky Book Festival Online event features Silas House, Ashley Blooms, Karen Salyer McElmurray and Robert Gipe in conversation. How have these authors, whose books span decades of time across Kentucky, seen the landscape and people change over the years? What have they learned about the places they live and work while writing about them? How does “place” impact the stories they tell? Tune in to this live session, as the authors chat these questions and more with Silas House (and a special, drop-in guest!). Sponsored by Berea College. Register at kyhumanities.org.

For more information call (859) 257-5932 or visit kyhumanities.org/programs/kentucky-book-festival/2020-kentucky-book-festival-schedule-of-events