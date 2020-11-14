Kentucky Book Festival Online: Silas House & Friends

to

Kentucky Humanities 206 E Maxwell Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Kentucky Book Festival Online: Silas House & Friends

The final Kentucky Book Festival Online event features Silas House, Ashley Blooms, Karen Salyer McElmurray and Robert Gipe in conversation. How have these authors, whose books span decades of time across Kentucky, seen the landscape and people change over the years? What have they learned about the places they live and work while writing about them? How does “place” impact the stories they tell? Tune in to this live session, as the authors chat these questions and more with Silas House (and a special, drop-in guest!). Sponsored by Berea College. Register at kyhumanities.org.

For more information call (859) 257-5932 or visit kyhumanities.org/programs/kentucky-book-festival/2020-kentucky-book-festival-schedule-of-events

Info

Kentucky Humanities 206 E Maxwell Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Kentucky Book Festival Online: Silas House & Friends - 2020-11-14 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Book Festival Online: Silas House & Friends - 2020-11-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Book Festival Online: Silas House & Friends - 2020-11-14 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Book Festival Online: Silas House & Friends - 2020-11-14 19:00:00 ical