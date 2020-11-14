Kentucky Book Festival Online: Terry Brooks & Alix E. Harrow

How on earth can an author have an imagination big enough to encompass another universe? Listen in as authors Terry Brooks—author of more than 30 books, including the "Shannara" series—and Alix E. Harrow—author of "The Ten Thousand Doors of January" and "The Once and Future Witches"—“talk shop” about how (and why) they write what they do, in worlds both real and imagined. Register at kyhumanities.org.

For more information call (859) 257-5932 or visit kyhumanities.org/programs/kentucky-book-festival/2020-kentucky-book-festival-schedule-of-events