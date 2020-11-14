Kentucky Book Festival Online: Women's Suffrage

August 18, 2020 marked the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women's constitutional right to vote. Elaine Weiss, Martha S. Jones, and Melanie Beals Goan have all written engrossing and fascinating accounts of the history and impact of women’s suffrage. Their books work to depict a fuller view of the impact of the women’s suffrage movement, including its longer history in search of “equality for all.” Dr. Kathy Bullock, whose academic work includes documenting the journey and contributions of African American women in the struggle for the right to vote in the U.S., will moderate the discussion. This conversation is sponsored by the Kentucky Historical Society. Register at kyhumanities.org.

For more information call (859) 257-5932 or visit kyhumanities.org/programs/kentucky-book-festival/2020-kentucky-book-festival-schedule-of-events