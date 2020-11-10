Kentucky Book Festival Online: Writing Historical Fiction

Learn how authors Margaret Verble, Roxana Robinson, Bobbie Ann Mason, and Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle look to the past while writing poignant content for the present. Each of the fascinating protagonists in their newly published novels--set from the 1860s to the 1960s and beyond--navigate challenges of morality, political and social divides, culture clashes, family alliances, and destiny. Register for this live conversation hosted on Zoom at kyhumanities.org.

For more information call (859) 257-5932 or visit kyhumanities.org/programs/kentucky-book-festival/2020-kentucky-book-festival-schedule-of-events