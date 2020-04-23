Kentucky Chautauqua presents William Wells Brown: How I Got My Name

× Expand Kentucky Chautauqua © Virgil Covington, Jr. as William Wells Brown

William Wells Brown was the first published African American novelist and playwright. Brown was born to an enslaved mother. Due to inadequate record keeping for slaves, the time and place is not assured. He was likely born in 1814 or 1815 in the Mt. Sterling area of Montgomery County or in Lexington. Brown experienced the dissolution and sale of his own family and witnessed the harsh and brutal separation of other families in the institution of slavery. After years of failed attempts to escape slavery, for which he was jailed and beated, in 1834 Brown finally escaped to a life of freedom

William Wells Brown went on to become a public advocate of the abolitionist and temperance movements. His narrative, Narrative of William Wells Brown, A Fugitive Slave, Written by Himself, had a direct influence on the abolitionist movement. In 1863 he published Clotel: or, The President’s Daughter, and in 1858 a play, The Escape, or a Leap For Freedom.

William Wells Brown is portrayed by Virgil Covington, Jr. of Georgetown. Covington received a bachelor of arts in psychology from Wittenberg University, a master’s in education and guidance counseling from Miami University of Oxford, Ohio; and a Rank I in education administration from Eastern Kentucky University. He has been a public school teacher, guidance counselor and principal for more than 35 years and received the Milken National Educator Award in 1999. Covington has been part of many regional productions, including those for Bryan Station High School, Woodford Theatre, and the University of Kentucky.

The William Wells Brown performance is part of the Woodford county African American Heritage Series

