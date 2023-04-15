Kentucky Christmas Tree Association's Annual Plant Auction

to

Fayette County Extension Office 1140 Harry Sykes Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40504

Kentucky Christmas Tree Association's 17th Annual Plant Auction

A variety of annuals, perennials, balled and burlapped trees and shrubs will be for sale. It's the perfect time of year to plant. A portion of the proceeds will be used to provide one or more scholarships for students majoring in Forestry or related sciences in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment at the University of Kentucky.

For more information call 859.223.1140 or visit kychristmastreefarms.com/

