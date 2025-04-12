Kentucky Christmas Tree Association's Plant Sale
to
Fayette County Extension Office 1140 Harry Sykes Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40504
Bid and take home some Kentucky grown quality nursery stock. A variety of annuals, perennials, balled and burlapped trees and shrubs will be for sale. A portion of the proceeds will be used to provide one or more scholarships for students majoring in Forestry or related sciences in the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment at the University of Kentucky.
For further information please call 859 223-1140.