Kentucky Christmas Tree Association's Plant Sale

Bid and take home some Kentucky grown quality nursery stock. A variety of annuals, perennials, balled and burlapped trees and shrubs will be for sale. A portion of the proceeds will be used to provide one or more scholarships for students majoring in Forestry or related sciences in the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment at the University of Kentucky.

For further information please call 859 223-1140.