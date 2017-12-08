A Kentucky Classic: Handel's "Messiah"

The Lexington Singers are experts at Handel’s evocative piece, a tradition spanning over 30 years. Our performance features the most musicians on one stage in central Kentucky including a talented corps of guest soloists featuring Lexington’s own Metropolitan Opera tenor, Gregory Turay. A baroque orchestra rounds out the full sound and soul of this holiday staple.

Tickets: $25-$30, please call regarding group rates

For more information call 859.257.4929 or visit singletarycenter.com