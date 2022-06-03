× Expand Hermitage Farm Kentucky Classic at Hermitage Farm

Kentucky Classic at Hermitage Farm

Historic Hermitage Farm’s biggest event of the summer is coming up fast! From live music to food trucks to three days of combined driving competitions in Goshen, KY, there will be something for everyone to enjoy at the 2022 Kentucky Classic, hosted at Hermitage Farm! This is one of the premier Combined Driving Event competitions in the US: a three-day Kentucky Classic Combined Driving Eventing Competition, featuring competitors from around the world.

Each driver completes three different competitions utilizing the same horses: Dressage, a pattern of movements such as circles and figure eights, displayed at various speeds; Marathon, a cross-country race against the clock through numerous obstacles and hazards; and Cones, a carefully choreographed race against time through a series of narrow gates.

Three days of FUN: Friday, June 3, Dressage Competition; Sat., June 4, Marathon Completion and Family Day; and Sunday, June 5, Cones Competition. Saturday, June 4th offers an exciting day with plenty of endurance competitions, food and beverage tents, VIP area, and more. Enjoy food and bourbon selections from Barn8 and others. Bring your lawn chair and watch the action.

Kentucky Classic General Admission

$10.00

General admission for the Kentucky Classic covers all three days of the competition. Admission for children 12 and under is free. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets for the Kentucky Classic are non-refundable.

Kentucky Classic VIP Ticket

$100.00

The VIP ticket for the Kentucky Classic includes three day general admission as well as access to the VIP Observation Deck and open bar on June 4th and 5th. This all access pass gives you the best viewing spot to watch Saturday’s marathon competition as well as complimentary libations from Barn8 Restaurant and Bourbon Bar.

For more information call (502) 398-9289, ext. 103 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/