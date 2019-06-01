× Expand Jenny Kawa, Marketing Director KCA Kentucky Classic Music Festival 5 Bands for 5 Bucks!

Kentucky Classic Music Festival

Celebrate 5 years of Music Fest in Johnston Field behind Centre Square with 5 bands plus lots of other performers for $5 bucks all starting at 5pm. Great variety of Food vendors, Wine Slushes and other adult beverages. Bring your lawn chairs or a blanket and plan to spend the evening with some of the best local music in Central Kentucky. Performing will be R.Y.P.T., The Way Down, Abler, Eddie Miles and The Endless Road Band with Grace Farmer, plus more! Kids area with bounce houses in a secure field. $5 entry at the gate includes all kids activities. Food and drink priced separately.

For more information call (270) 699-2787 or visit kyclassicarts.com