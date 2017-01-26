Kentucky Clay Exhibit

Living Arts and Science Center
362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky

Kentucky Clay Exhibit

Experience some of Kentucky's best artists working in clay today curated by University of Kentucky Art Professor Hunter Stamps and the nationally recognized studio potter Amelia Stamps. Through this exhibit viewers will see both sculptors and potters exhibited side by side giving just a small sampling of the many talented ceramists and potters working and living in Kentucky. LexArts HOP Reception: Friday, January 20, 5 - 8 PM, with Artist Talk at 6PM

Through March 3 

Monday - Friday, 8AM-5PM

For more information call (859) 252.5222 or visit lasclex.org

Living Arts and Science Center 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky View Map

