Kentucky Clay Exhibit
Experience some of Kentucky's best artists working in clay today curated by University of Kentucky Art Professor Hunter Stamps and the nationally recognized studio potter Amelia Stamps. Through this exhibit viewers will see both sculptors and potters exhibited side by side giving just a small sampling of the many talented ceramists and potters working and living in Kentucky. LexArts HOP Reception: Friday, January 20, 5 - 8 PM, with Artist Talk at 6PM
Through March 3
Monday - Friday, 8AM-5PM
For more information call (859) 252.5222 or visit lasclex.org
Living Arts and Science Center 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky View Map