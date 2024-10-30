Kentucky Comedy Festival

Murray State University 102 Curris Center, Murray, Kentucky 42071

Kentucky Comedy Festival

The Kentucky Comedy Festival is excited to return to Murray State University this fall. The festival will kick off with a special “College Night” for Murray State students on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Wrather Hall.

This event will feature the hilarious Kelly Collette, known for her performance on Dry Bar Comedy and as one of America’s top young comedians.

For more information visit kentuckycomedyfestival.com

