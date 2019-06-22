Join us on Saturday, June 22nd, at Louisville Waterfront Park, the Kentucky Guild of Brewers will be hosting the third annual Kentucky Craft Bash. Only pouring beers from breweries in the Commonwealth, the Craft Bash hosts over 40 local breweries and serves more than 100 different varieties of beer. Not only will you be able to enjoy the beers of Kentucky that you’ve come to know and love but you will be able to sample experimental beers and collaborations that don't go into widespread distribution and are rarely found outside of a brewery’s taproom. For one day this summer, the Kentucky Guild of Brewers and HopCat will transform Louisville's Waterfront Park into the states largest, most exclusive taproom.

For more information visit kycraftbash.com