Kentucky Craft Bash

Join us Saturday, June 26th for theKentucky Craft Bash hosted by the Kentucky Guild of Brewers.

Join us on Saturday June 26th, at Louisville Waterfront Park, the Kentucky Guild of Brewers will be hosting the fourth annual Kentucky Craft Bash. Only pouring beers from breweries in the Commonwealth, the Craft Bash hosts over 60 local breweries and serves more than 150 different varieties of beer. Not only will you be able to enjoy the beers of Kentucky that you’ve come to know and love but you will be able to sample experimental beers and collaborations that don't go into widespread distribution and are rarely found outside of a brewery’s taproom. For one day this summer, the Kentucky Guild of Brewers will transform Louisville's Waterfront Park into the states largest, most exclusive taproom.

We hope to see you there!

For more information visit kycraftbash.com