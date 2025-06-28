Kentucky Craft Bash - Louisville

× Expand 2024 CB Poster - Place Holder - 1

40+ breweries announced for the Kentucky Craft Bash

The annual beer festival at Waterfront Park on Saturday, June 28 is the single, largest fundraiser for the Kentucky Guild of Brewers nonprofit

Louisville, KY — On Saturday, June 28, 2025 the Kentucky Guild of Brewers will host its 8th annual Kentucky Craft Bash beer festival fundraiser at Waterfront Park’s Brown-Forman Lawn.

What sets Kentucky Craft Bash apart from other craft beer festivals is that it turns Festival Plaza into Kentucky’s largest taproom featuring craft beers, cider, sake, and seltzers solely from Kentucky breweries. In addition, the brewers and brewery staff are the ones pouring the suds, giving attendees a chance to meet the brewers and brewery staff that make their products.

Proceeds from the festival benefit the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, a nonprofit organization advocating for the craft beer industry in Kentucky.

For more information, please visit kycraftbash.com/