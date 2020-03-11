× Expand Works by exhibit artists: George Wakim, Walter Hyleck, Tim Hall, and Wayne Ferguson Sampling of works from the exhibit

Kentucky Craft Luminaries: Sharing the Stories Exhibit

In collaboration with the Kentucky Craft History & Education Association (KCHEA), the Lexington Public Library will present the exhibition “Kentucky Craft Luminaries: Sharing the Stories” featuring 23 artists who have been interviewed as part of KCHEA's ongoing oral history project. A number of special programming activities are planned to complement the exhibit.

The exhibit features the artworks and stories of some of the state’s most recognized craft artists including basketry, cornshuck flowers, furniture, weaving, quilting, surface design, pottery, glass,wooden folk art, woodcarving, jewelry, and stringed instruments. The exhibiting artists are only a sampling of more than 90 individuals who have been interviewed over the last twelve years as part of KCHEA’s Craft Luminary oral history project.

For more information visit kchea.org