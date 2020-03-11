Kentucky Craft Luminaries: Sharing the Stories

In collaboration with Kentucky Craft History and Education Association, the Lexington Public Library will present the exhibition “Kentucky Craft Luminaries: Sharing the Stories” featuring 24 artists who have been interviewed as part of KCHEA's ongoing oral history project. A number of special programming activities are planned to complement the exhibit.

The exhibit features the artworks and stories of some of the state’s most recognized craft artists including basketry, furniture, weaving, pottery, glass, quilting, wooden folk art, and stringed instruments.

For more information visit kchea.org