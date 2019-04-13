Kentucky Craft Spirits Festival

Craft bourbon, beer, wine and moonshine... all in one place!

On Saturday, April 13, join us for the second annual Kentucky Craft Spirits Festival at Limestone Branch Distillery. Enjoy live music from Paul Childers; take part in Canoe Kentucky's boat demo on our lake; and taste some of our state's best craft bourbon, beer, wine and moonshine!

Tickets: $8 online, $10 at the door. Children 12 and under are free. (Must be 21 or older to taste spirits.)

For more information call (270) 699-9004 or visit limestonebranch.com