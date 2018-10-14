Kentucky Crafted Tour

Kentucky's craft bourbon distillery scene has boomed over the last decade. The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour currently has 14 members. There are also many other craft distilleries operating or on the way. Join Stone Fences Tours in celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit of those breaking into the art/science of the process of creating America's native spirit. On our Kentucky Crafted tour, we will visit three of our favorite craft distilleries from the list below.

Hartfield & Co.

Glenns Creek Distilling

Barrel House Distilling Co.

Bluegrass Distillers

Three Boys' Farm Distillery

Pickup and drop off will be at the Lexington's Visitors' Center. The tour is approximately 6 hours. Water and snacks are provided.

Price $80 (Includes tours and tastings at all 3 locations and lunch)

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com