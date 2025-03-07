Kentucky Crafted Market

Kentucky Horse Park - Alltech Arena 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

The 2025 Kentucky Crafted Market featuring works from the commonwealth’s finest visual and craft artists, along with live music, local food products, and more.

Open to the public – March 8 and 9 (free admission)

Open exclusively to registered wholesale buyers March 7

Brought to you by the Kentucky Arts Council

March 7 is open to registered wholesale buyers ONLY - register here: https://artscouncil.ky.gov/kentucky-crafted-market/#:~:text=Looking%20to%20Buy%20Wholesale%3F

March 8 & 9 Open to the Public - More Information: https://artscouncil.ky.gov/kentucky-crafted-market/

For more information call (502) 892-3126 or visit artscouncil.ky.gov

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
