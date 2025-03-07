Kentucky Crafted Market
Kentucky Horse Park - Alltech Arena 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Kentucky Crafted Market March 7-9
The 2025 Kentucky Crafted Market featuring works from the commonwealth’s finest visual and craft artists, along with live music, local food products, and more.
Open to the public – March 8 and 9 (free admission)
Open exclusively to registered wholesale buyers March 7
March 7 is open to registered wholesale buyers ONLY - register here: https://artscouncil.ky.gov/kentucky-crafted-market/#:~:text=Looking%20to%20Buy%20Wholesale%3F
March 8 & 9 Open to the Public - More Information: https://artscouncil.ky.gov/kentucky-crafted-market/
For more information call (502) 892-3126 or visit artscouncil.ky.gov