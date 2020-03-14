The Kentucky Crafted Market 2020

to Google Calendar - The Kentucky Crafted Market 2020 - 2020-03-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kentucky Crafted Market 2020 - 2020-03-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kentucky Crafted Market 2020 - 2020-03-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Kentucky Crafted Market 2020 - 2020-03-14 10:00:00

Kentucky Horse Park - Alltech Arena 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

The Kentucky Crafted Market is the state's largest indoor fine art and craft show. The Market returns to the Alltech Arena in Lexington and is open to the public March 14-15, 2020. Beat the line and buy discount tickets online at KYCrafted.org!

Note: Trade-only day for wholesale buyers is Friday, March 13, 2020.

For more information visit artscouncil.ky.gov

Info

Kentucky Horse Park - Alltech Arena 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - The Kentucky Crafted Market 2020 - 2020-03-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kentucky Crafted Market 2020 - 2020-03-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kentucky Crafted Market 2020 - 2020-03-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Kentucky Crafted Market 2020 - 2020-03-14 10:00:00