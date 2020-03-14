The Kentucky Crafted Market 2020

× Expand Kentucky Arts Council March 14: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., March 15: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Kentucky Crafted Market is the state's largest indoor fine art and craft show. The Market returns to the Alltech Arena in Lexington and is open to the public March 14-15, 2020. Beat the line and buy discount tickets online at KYCrafted.org!

Note: Trade-only day for wholesale buyers is Friday, March 13, 2020.

For more information visit artscouncil.ky.gov