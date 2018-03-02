Kentucky Crafted: The Market

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Kentucky Crafted the Market

Experience 200 exhibitors of high quality art, literature, food, bluegrass and world music performances, and hands on activities.

For more information call 502-892-3126 or visit artscouncil.ky.gov

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
502-892-3126
nov17dec18

