Kentucky Creative Industry Summit

Kentucky Arts Council presents the fourth annual Kentucky Creative Industry Summit Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Morehead Conference Center in Morehead, Ky.

The Summit will feature presentations and workshops on a broad array of topics for those who work in creative fields and are interested in growing and supporting the creative industry in Kentucky.

This year’s one-day conference is $15 and includes a boxed lunch. A full agenda can be found on the arts council’s website.

For more information visit artscouncil.ky.gov