Kentucky Dam Village Arts and Crafts Festival

The Annual Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park Arts and Crafts Festival returns!!! The festival will be open to the public from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th!

Do you love Arts & Crafts, and the Great Outdoors? We will have vendors galore, as well as numerous food and beverage tents, AND Live music! If you are looking for a good time in a beautiful setting this Memorial Weekend, make sure to visit Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park in the Old Beach Area!

For more information, please call 270.362.9210 or visit parks.ky.gov/calvert-city/