Kentucky Dam Village Hosting Chili Golf Open

Kentucky Dam Village 113 Administration Dr, Kentucky 42044

Kentucky Dam Village Hosting Chili Golf Open

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park will host the 5th Chili Golf Open on Saturday, Nov. 4.

This golf outing, which will be played as a 2-person golf scramble, starts at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. The entry fee for each 2-person team is $100. The fee includes a practice round, green fee, cart rental, tee prize and a chili lunch.

Reservations are required. Call 270-362-8658.

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park features a lodge, cottages, campground, golf course, convention center and full-service restaurant.

For more information call 270-362-8658.

270-362-8658
270-362-8658
