Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon & miniMarathon

The miniMarathon will take place over four days, from April 22-25, while the Marathon will take place on April 24. T he Derby Festival is offering a virtual and an in-person (socially distanced) race option. The in-person race will start and finish at Lynn Family Stadium, home of Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC. Participants will run a looped course including the Big Four Bridge, Ohio River Greenway and parts of the Louisville Loop.

For more information visit kdf.org