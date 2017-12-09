Kentucky Derby Museum's Cakes with Kris Kringle

Kentucky Derby Museum 704 Central Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

The Kentucky Derby Museum is hosting two Saturdays of holiday family fun with Cakes with Kris Kringle! 

Come to the Museum to enjoy a pancake breakfast with Santa, then get into the festive spirit with other holiday activities including Storytime with Mrs. Claus, photos with Santa, ornament workshop, meet and greet with Winston, the Museum's resident mini horse and much more! 

Saturday, December 2nd and Saturday, December 9th, with two breakfast seatings on each date: 

8:30- 10 a.m.

10:30 a.m. - Noon 

Tickets are $25 per person, $20 for Museum members. (Kids one and under are free.) 

For more information or to purchase tickets visit DerbyMuseum.org 

