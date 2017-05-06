Kentucky Derby Party at Turfway Park

The greatest two minutes in sports includes an all-day party at Turfway Park, which will host its annual Kentucky Derby Party in the Paddock and Derby simulcast from noon to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 6.

Admission is free and includes a concert in the paddock by popular classic rock band Doghouse, scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m.

With a win in Turfway’s $500,000 JACK Cincinnati Casino Spiral Stakes (G3) March 25, the colt Fast and Accurate earned a spot in the Kentucky Derby starting gate. Playing off the Spiral winner’s name, Ultimate Air Shuttle will sponsor two random drawings for two tickets each, one flight to Chicago and the other to Charlotte, N.C.

No Kentucky Derby party is complete without a Derby hat contest, and Turfway will offer prizes in four categories: most traditional/elegant for women, most traditional/stylish for men, most bizarre for both men and women, and a separate category for children 12 and under. Judging will take place at 5:45 p.m. in the paddock.

New this year is a $300 reservation package in the paddock’s individual saddling stalls. Guests can reserve their own covered stall that includes a 55” flatscreen for private viewing, seating for 10 guests, standing room for five more and a menu of appetizers, mini-Kentucky hot browns and brisket sliders.

Reservations with buffet service are available for $45 and $50 per seat in the Homestretch restaurant on the first floor and the dining room on the fifth floor; both areas are smoke-free. Reserved seating without buffet service is available in Players’ Row—individual handicapping stations on the first floor—for $5 per seat in smoking and non-smoking sections.

Reservations are available by calling (859) 371-0200.

For more information visit turfway.com.