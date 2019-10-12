Kentucky Dressage Association Fall Classic

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Kentucky Dressage Association Fall Classic

The KDA Fall Classic I is typically the smallest recognized KDA show, making it a great time for novice horses and riders to experience the horse park and to give riders an opportunity to brush up before the finals. KDA, AHA, MSEDA, IDS, MODA, NODA, AQHA, TIP and NDPC all recognize the show.

For more information call (918) 231-9777 or visit kentuckydressageassociation.com

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Kids & Family, Sports
