Kentucky Dressage Association Fall Classic

The KDA Fall Classic I is typically the smallest recognized KDA show, making it a great time for novice horses and riders to experience the horse park and to give riders an opportunity to brush up before the finals. KDA, AHA, MSEDA, IDS, MODA, NODA, AQHA, TIP and NDPC all recognize the show.

For more information call (918) 231-9777 or visit kentuckydressageassociation.com