Kentucky Fashion Through the Ages

In "A Kentucky Journey," embark on a captivating exploration that intertwines history and fashion. Join us for a special highlights tour where historic garments come alive, each telling a unique tale. Discover the rich tapestry of stories woven into the fabric of these garments and gain a deeper appreciation for the profound connections between fashion and the human experience. Don’t miss this chance to travel through time and immerse yourself in the fascinating world of historical fashion!

Registration is not necessary.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events