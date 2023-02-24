× Expand Stewart Promotions Stewart Promotions

Kentucky Flea Market Spring Fling 2023

The Kentucky Flea Market is your chance to find treasures old and new. Shop over 500 booths of antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, bath & body, surplus and more. Friday Feb 24, 10-6, Saturday Feb 25, 10-6, Sunday Feb 26, 11-5. Free admission. Half off parking with a purchase.

For more information, please call 502.456.2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com