Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Stewart Promotions
Kentucky Flea Market Spring Fling 2023
The Kentucky Flea Market is your chance to find treasures old and new. Shop over 500 booths of antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, bath & body, surplus and more. Friday Feb 24, 10-6, Saturday Feb 25, 10-6, Sunday Feb 26, 11-5. Free admission. Half off parking with a purchase.
For more information, please call 502.456.2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com
