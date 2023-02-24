Kentucky Flea Market Spring Fling

to

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

Kentucky Flea Market Spring Fling 2023

The Kentucky Flea Market is your chance to find treasures old and new. Shop over 500 booths of antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, bath & body, surplus and more. Friday Feb 24, 10-6, Saturday Feb 25, 10-6, Sunday Feb 26, 11-5. Free admission. Half off parking with a purchase.

For more information, please call 502.456.2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com

Info

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Kids & Family, Markets
502.456.2244
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Kentucky Flea Market Spring Fling - 2023-02-24 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Flea Market Spring Fling - 2023-02-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Flea Market Spring Fling - 2023-02-24 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Flea Market Spring Fling - 2023-02-24 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Kentucky Flea Market Spring Fling - 2023-02-25 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Flea Market Spring Fling - 2023-02-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Flea Market Spring Fling - 2023-02-25 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Flea Market Spring Fling - 2023-02-25 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Kentucky Flea Market Spring Fling - 2023-02-26 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Flea Market Spring Fling - 2023-02-26 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Flea Market Spring Fling - 2023-02-26 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Flea Market Spring Fling - 2023-02-26 10:00:00 ical