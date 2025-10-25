The Kentucky Folklore Festival
Veterans Memorial Park in West Point West Point, Kentucky
Join us in haunted West Point, KY, for a day steeped in storytelling, mystery, and magic! The Kentucky Folklore Festival returns bigger and eerier than ever, featuring paranormal investigations, cryptid lore, folklore authors, local artisans, and immersive experiences that celebrate the supernatural side of the BOOgrass State.
For more information call 502-805-7796 or visit kentuckyfolklorefestival.com
Festivals & Fairs, History, Markets, Outdoor