Kentucky Folklore Festival

Join us in haunted West Point, KY, for a day steeped in storytelling, mystery, and magic! The Kentucky Folklore Festival returns bigger and eerier than ever, featuring live podcast recordings, paranormal investigations, cryptid lore, folklore panels, local artisans, and immersive experiences that celebrate the supernatural side of the BOOgrass State.

For more information call (502) 805-7796 or visit kentuckyfolklorefestival.com