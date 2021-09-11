Kentucky Food Truck State Championship

to

The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame 2590 Richmond St., Mount Vernon, Kentucky 40456

Kentucky Food Truck State Championship

Food trucks, live music all day. Free admission

For more information call (606) 256-1000 or visit kentuckymusichalloffame.com

Info

The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame 2590 Richmond St., Mount Vernon, Kentucky 40456
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - Kentucky Food Truck State Championship - 2021-09-11 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Food Truck State Championship - 2021-09-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Food Truck State Championship - 2021-09-11 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Food Truck State Championship - 2021-09-11 11:00:00 ical