Kentucky Foundation for Women Celebrates KFW Day

Kentucky Foundation for Women is pleased to announce that Elmer Lucille Allen will be the recipient of the 2019 Sallie Bingham Award. The award will be given at the foundation’s annual celebration of community, KFW Day, on Sunday, September 22th at Hopscotch House.

Ms. Allen, an award-winning fiber and ceramic artist, was selected for her unflagging support of women artists and artist of color. In the 1980s, Allen was the president of the Kentucky Coalition for Afro-American Arts, Inc., which documented the work of African American artists in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Allen is one of eight co-founders of the West Louisville Women's Collaborative, whose mission is to create and sustain artistic, peaceful spaces in West Louisville. Allen helped create Spalding University’s Lauderdale Miller Endowed Scholarship for African-American women.

She also founded the Arts Council of Louisville, which has served Louisville community artists for over 20 years. Allen worked as Senior Analytical Chemist for Brown Forman for 31 years . She was the first African American chemist and one of five pioneering women at the company when she began her career.

For more information visit kfw.org