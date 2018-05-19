Kentucky Gourd Society Gourd Art Show
Gourd Art Show with classes and competition.
Vendors selling raw and finished gourds.
Music. Food.
For more information call (270) 860-4333 or visit kygourdsociety.org
Spencer County Elementary School 1265 Mt. Washington Road, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071
