Kentucky Gourd Society Gourd Art Show

Spencer County Elementary School 1265 Mt. Washington Road, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071

Kentucky Gourd Society Gourd Art Show

Gourd Art Show with classes and competition.

Vendors selling raw and finished gourds.

Music. Food.

For more information call (270) 860-4333 or visit kygourdsociety.org

Spencer County Elementary School 1265 Mt. Washington Road, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
