Kentucky Great Writers: 250Lex Poets Laureate Edition

Featuring the Kentucky Poets Laureate from Lexington: Silas House, George Ella Lyon, Gurney Norman (read by Richard Taylor), Frank X Walker, Crystal Wilkinson and Jeff Worley.

Emceed by former Kentucky Poet Laureate Richard Taylor.

Tuesday, April 15, 6:30pm at the Carnegie Center

Free and open to the public

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/250lex-edition-kentucky-great-writers-reading/