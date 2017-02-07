Kentucky Great Writers Series

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Kentucky Great Writers Series

The Kentucky Great Writers Series connects authors to readers and writers in an intimate atmosphere. Mark your calendar for these upcoming reading events. You won’t want to miss it!

Each event starts at 6:00 PM with a 30-minute open-mic session to give the audience a chance to participate. At 6:30 the readings by featured authors will begin. Each author will read for 15-20 minutes from a work of their choice. After the author readings, the audience will have the opportunity to get books signed. In perhaps their final event, the Morris Book Shop will be on hand to sell the Kentucky authors’ books.

Featured authors:

Ada Limón, National Book Award Finalist, Bright Dead Things

Margaret Verble, Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Maud’s Line

Manuel Gonzales, American Academy of Arts and Letters Award Winner, The Regional Office is Under Attack!

For more information call (859) 494-2034 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

(859) 494-2034

