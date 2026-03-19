Kentucky Great Writers Special Edition with Willie Carver, Jr

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Wise Bird Cider Co. 1170 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

Kentucky Great Writers Special Edition with Willie Carver, Jr

Join us at Wisebird Cider Co on April 14th from 6-7:30pm for a special edition of our Kentucky Great Writers series celebrating the Carnegie Center's upcoming Books In Progress conference with featured reader Willie Edward Taylor Carver, Jr

For more information call 859-254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/5608

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Wise Bird Cider Co. 1170 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
Talks & Readings
8592544175
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