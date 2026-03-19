× Expand Carnegie Center The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning presents Kentucky Great Writers Special Edition: Halfway to Books In Progress featuring Willie Edward Taylor Carver, Jr

Kentucky Great Writers Special Edition with Willie Carver, Jr

Join us at Wisebird Cider Co on April 14th from 6-7:30pm for a special edition of our Kentucky Great Writers series celebrating the Carnegie Center's upcoming Books In Progress conference with featured reader Willie Edward Taylor Carver, Jr

For more information call 859-254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/5608