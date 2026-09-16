× Expand Carnegie Center KGW_Oct26_IGsquare Kentucky Great Writers: Special Edition, October 6, 6:30pm, at the Carnegie Center in Lexington

The October 2026 special edition of the Kentucky Great Writers Series will feature B. Elizabeth Beck (Swan Songs), Carrie Green (Studies of Familar Birds), Claudia Love Mair (Mourning Pages), Jay McCoy (The Occupation), & Eric Scott Sutherland (Awkward Scrapes)

Tuesday, October 6, 6:30 PM

The Kentucky Great Writers Series features writers with a Kentucky connection who have one or more works of high literary quality.

For more information about the Kentucky Great Writers Series, please visit: https://carnegiecenterlex.org/events/kentucky-great-writers-series/

Made possible by Reitzel Cook Foundation, WUKY 91.3 FM, Eastern Standard on 88.9 WEKU, LexArts and the Kentucky Arts Council

https://carnegiecenterlex.org/event/kentucky-great-writers-special-edition/

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Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

info@carnegiecenterlex.org

859-254-4175