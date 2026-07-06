Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen - Fall Art Market 2026

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Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Shop fine art and handcrafted work from Kentucky's premier artists and craftspeople. Enjoy a weekend of unique handmade creations, artist demonstrations, and the opportunity to meet the makers. Free admission. Located at Exit 77, I-75 (behind the Kentucky Artisan Center).

For more information visit kentuckyguild.org

Info

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Markets
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Google Calendar - Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen - Fall Art Market 2026 - 2026-10-17 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen - Fall Art Market 2026 - 2026-10-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen - Fall Art Market 2026 - 2026-10-17 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen - Fall Art Market 2026 - 2026-10-17 10:00:00 ical
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Google Calendar - Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen - Fall Art Market 2026 - 2026-10-18 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen - Fall Art Market 2026 - 2026-10-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen - Fall Art Market 2026 - 2026-10-18 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen - Fall Art Market 2026 - 2026-10-18 10:00:00 ical