Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen - Fall Art Market 2026
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Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403
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KGAC
Join us for some of the best Art and Crafts in Kentucky
Shop fine art and handcrafted work from Kentucky's premier artists and craftspeople. Enjoy a weekend of unique handmade creations, artist demonstrations, and the opportunity to meet the makers. Free admission. Located at Exit 77, I-75 (behind the Kentucky Artisan Center).
For more information visit kentuckyguild.org
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Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Markets