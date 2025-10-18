Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen Fall Art Market

The Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen Fall Art Market 2025 features the finest in art and craft. We will also feature music, kid's art activities and food trucks. Make sure to save some time for the enjoying the Kentucky Artisan Center!

The Art Market is October 18, 10-5pm and October 19, 10am-4pm.

The event is held on the lawn of the Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea, I-75, Exit 77.

For more information call (859) 986-3192 or visit kentuckyguild.org

Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
