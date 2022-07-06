The Kentucky Herpetological Society with Jordan’s Reptile World

The Kentucky Herpetological Society presents Jordan’s Reptile friends - live animals and fun facts for the whole family. Two shows at 11a.m. and 1p.m. at the LaGrange Branch of the Oldham County Public Library. Space is limited and registration is required-online at www.oldhampl.org. Registration opens June 27. Contact Cheri at cherig@oldhampl.org with questions.

For more information, please call 502.222.9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

