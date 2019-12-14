Kentucky High School Athletic Association Cheerleading Competition

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Kentucky High School Athletic Association Cheerleading Competition

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Competitive Cheer Championships is a high school cheerleading competition. Divisions will be split in size: small, medium, large, and super large. There will also be a coed division.

For more information call (859) 299-5472 Ext. 225 or visit khsaa.org

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Kids & Family, Sports
