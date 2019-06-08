Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Pirates Weekend
Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival 955 Elm Street, Eminence, Kentucky 40019
PIRATES and CHILDREN'S Weekend
Set sail for a swashbuckling good time!
Children 12 years and under receive 1/2 price Admission with a paid Adult Admission.
This will be a fun filled weekend of Pirate Shenanigans for the entire family!
For more information call (502) 845-9206 or visit KYRENFAIRE.COM
Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival 955 Elm Street, Eminence, Kentucky 40019
