Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Pirates Weekend

to Google Calendar - Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Pirates Weekend - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Pirates Weekend - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Pirates Weekend - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Pirates Weekend - 2019-06-08 10:00:00

Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival 955 Elm Street, Eminence, Kentucky 40019

Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Pirates Weekend

PIRATES and CHILDREN'S Weekend

Set sail for a swashbuckling good time!

Children 12 years and under receive 1/2 price Admission with a paid Adult Admission.

This will be a fun filled weekend of Pirate Shenanigans for the entire family!

For more information call (502) 845-9206 or visit KYRENFAIRE.COM

Info

Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival 955 Elm Street, Eminence, Kentucky 40019 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Pirates Weekend - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Pirates Weekend - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Pirates Weekend - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Pirates Weekend - 2019-06-08 10:00:00