Kentucky Renaissance Festival

Kentucky Renaissance Fair 955 Elm Street, Eminence, Kentucky 40019

Come join us for all day fun, entertainment, merchants, food, drink and so much more, for all ages!

Entertainment includes Live Jousting Daily, Live Music, Reenactments, Comedy Shows, Mud Show, Sword Swallowing, dancing & more!

Over 60 Artist & Merchants selling their wares, including leather, wood work, glass blowing, blacksmithing, crafts, clothing, jewelry, accessories and more.

June 2nd- July 15th, 2018 (Sat & Sunday Only)

10:00am - 7:00pm Both Days

Live Entertainment all day!  Artist & Merchants, Interactive Activities, Food, Drink & More!!  For all ages!

For  more information call (502) 845-9206  or visit kyrenfaire.com or on Facebook: Kentucky Renaissance Fair

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, History, Outdoor
