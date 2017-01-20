Kentucky Hills, Woods and Waters Weekend

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park will host the Kentucky Hills, Woods and Waters Weekend Jan. 20-22.

This weekend will give guests a chance to explore Kentucky’s rich cultural and natural history by attending free activities and workshops.

Participants will be able to choose from a wide variety of activities including guided hikes, kayaking, fishing, wildlife watching, and wildlife habitat restoration.

On Friday, Cumberland Falls naturalists will give talks on the history of Cumberland Falls, geology, winter plant identification and astronomy for beginners.

On Saturday morning, biologists from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will present programs on bear biology and grouse and quail restoration. Representatives of Trout Unlimited will lead a program on introduction to fly fishing.

Saturday evening, actor Kevin Hardesty will portray legendary long hunter Daniel Boone in a Chautauqua performance from the Kentucky Humanities Council.

On Sunday there will be field trips to local waterfalls and natural arches, moderate hiking required. Email BretA.Smitley@ky.govf or a detailed program schedule. All programs are free.

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park has a lodge, Riverview Restaurant, cottages, campground, hiking trails, fishing, horseback riding, rafting, other recreational activities and a great view of Cumberland Falls.

For more information call 1-800-325-0063 or visit parks.ky.gov