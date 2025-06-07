Kentucky History Awards Celebration

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Join KHS staff, members, and guests to honor the 2025 Kentucky History Awards! Breakfast and networking begin at 9:00 a.m., followed by the awards presentation at 9:30 a.m. Stick around to enjoy a full day celebrating Kentucky’s rich history.

For more information, please call 502.782.4144 or visit history.ky.gov/events

Art & Exhibitions, History
502.782.4144
