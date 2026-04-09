Kentucky History Day

FREE

Celebrate the Commonwealth in style as Kentucky turns 234! Join us for a full day of music, living history, performances, and hands-on experiences that showcase the people, traditions, and stories that make Kentucky truly one of a kind. As we look ahead to the nation’s 250th anniversary, this special event highlights Kentucky’s role in America’s story—bringing together tourism, arts, heritage, and history in one unforgettable celebration. Come explore, learn, and experience the rich cultural blend that defines the Bluegrass State.

For more information, please call 502.782.4144 or visit history.ky.gov/events