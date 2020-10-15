× Expand Kentucky Historical Society VTN - Creepy Kentucky

Kentucky History Virtual Trivia Night: Creepy Kentucky

This is a virtual event. Hey trivia fans! Tired of wearing that mask to go out? Then stay #healthyathome and join us via Zoom* for some socially distant scary fun! Players will be grouped into teams** to test their knowledge of the scary, the spooky, and the sinister side of Kentucky history. You’ll be playing for bragging rights AND some fun prizes so don’t miss out! To register, please complete the form below and you will receive information on how to connect. Questions? Send an email to KHSeducation@ky.gov.

*To participate via Zoom, players must log in from a device with a working microphone and speakers in order to communicate with other players. Also having video access is ideal, but not required.

**Established trivia teams are welcome to participate. When you register, please provide the names of all players on your team.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/event/kentucky-history-virtual-trivia-night-creepy-kentucky/